Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,926,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,187. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

