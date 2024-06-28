Courier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,502 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 14,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,796,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,707,865. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.