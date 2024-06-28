Courier Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $229.56. 199,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

