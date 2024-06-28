Courier Capital LLC Sells 335 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. The stock had a trading volume of 706,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

