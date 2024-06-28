Courier Capital LLC Sells 46 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,880,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.67. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

