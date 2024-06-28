Courier Capital LLC Sells 58,150 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,150 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 27,944,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,970,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

