Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €54.98 ($59.12) and last traded at €54.50 ($58.60). Approximately 1,737,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €53.86 ($57.91).

Covestro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

