Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of CBRL stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,712. The firm has a market cap of $935.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $98.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $817.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 162.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

