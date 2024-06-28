Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,149 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 1.05% of Credo Technology Group worth $36,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.94. 4,191,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,360. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,938,602 shares in the company, valued at $211,791,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 153,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $3,473,368.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 798,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,030,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,791,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 753,193 shares of company stock worth $16,502,426. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

