Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 2.20. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after buying an additional 3,705,389 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,393,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,453,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the third quarter valued at $6,320,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

