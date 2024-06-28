Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Up 80.7% in June

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,100 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the May 31st total of 510,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,760.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $213,780.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,549,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $36,884.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,623 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,760.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,672 shares of company stock worth $1,561,239. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Criteo by 64.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.72. 467,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,611. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.95. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

