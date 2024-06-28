Critical Contrast: Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD)

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) and Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and Safe and Green Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50 Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kennedy-Wilson currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kennedy-Wilson -41.31% -7.88% -1.17% Safe and Green Development N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Safe and Green Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kennedy-Wilson and Safe and Green Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kennedy-Wilson $562.60 million 2.38 -$303.80 million ($1.97) -4.93 Safe and Green Development N/A N/A -$4.20 million N/A N/A

Safe and Green Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kennedy-Wilson.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

