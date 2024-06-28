Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.50. 1,001,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,130. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

