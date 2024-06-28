CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. 3,996,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,895,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

