Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.50 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,788,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,232,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,408,000 after buying an additional 834,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,073,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,400,000 after buying an additional 825,570 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 580.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,510,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,400,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,032,000 after acquiring an additional 695,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

