CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CV Trading Down 28.6 %

CV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,481. CV has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

