CVB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. CVB Financial has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.46.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

