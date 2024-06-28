CVB Financial Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
CVB Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55. CVB Financial has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.46.
In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on CVBF. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
