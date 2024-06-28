Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,204. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

