Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,393. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

