Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. 1,613,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,030. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.