Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. 1,613,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,030. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
