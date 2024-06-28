Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.65. 105,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day moving average is $232.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $252.53.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
