Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.65. 105,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day moving average is $232.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.49 and a 1-year high of $252.53.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.