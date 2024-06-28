Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 28,152,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,181,000 after purchasing an additional 821,527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. 1,822,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,261. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

