Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 3,856 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,707,000 after buying an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. 21,550,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,412,176. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.