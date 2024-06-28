Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 706 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,283,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,159,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.9 %

WFC stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,707,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,403,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.15.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

