Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $12 Million Position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 270,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,997,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 30.71% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,696,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,668,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,928,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,725,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,329,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.21. The company had a trading volume of 310,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

