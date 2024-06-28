DA Davidson Cuts GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $97.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of GMS opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. GMS has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GMS will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GMS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $68,693,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in GMS by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 611,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

