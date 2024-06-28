Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 290.5% in June

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 290.5% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 43,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

