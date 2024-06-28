David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Workday Price Performance
NASDAQ WDAY opened at $223.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.05. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
