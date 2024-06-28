DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on XRAY. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,380,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

