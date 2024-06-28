Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €17.94 ($19.29) and last traded at €17.94 ($19.29). Approximately 53,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.50 ($18.82).

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of €17.85 and a 200 day moving average of €19.56.

About Deutsche Wohnen

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.