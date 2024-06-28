dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.92 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.92 million and approximately $41,734.79 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,033,501 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99210457 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $51,292.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

