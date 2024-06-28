D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Short Interest Update

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 105.7% from the May 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 800.0 days.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

SIEVF remained flat at 206.62 during trading on Friday. D’Ieteren Group has a 52 week low of 165.15 and a 52 week high of 235.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 221.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 206.42.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA operates as an investment company in Belgium, France, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, TVH, and PHE segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, CUPRA, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rimac, Porsche, and Microlino brand vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

