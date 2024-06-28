Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,220,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 666,108 shares.The stock last traded at $26.82 and had previously closed at $26.62.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,317,000 after buying an additional 262,044 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after purchasing an additional 238,906 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after purchasing an additional 710,028 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,865,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,522,000 after buying an additional 463,096 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

