Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.99 and last traded at $55.99. Approximately 6,412,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 64,303,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 49.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

