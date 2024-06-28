DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

DLO has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. DLocal has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $24.22.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $184.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter worth $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

