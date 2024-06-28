Dohj LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 470,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,191,000. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,061,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 208,761 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

