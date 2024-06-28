Dohj LLC Acquires 17,848 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Dohj LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 300,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

