Dohj LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Dohj LLC owned 0.93% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,981,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XJH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,760 shares. The firm has a market cap of $175.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.87.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

