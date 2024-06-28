Dohj LLC Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Linde by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LIN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.52. 354,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.60. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.