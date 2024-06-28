Dohj LLC Purchases 12,967 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1,826.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $436,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $391.68. 1,797,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,958. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.21.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

