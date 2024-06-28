Dohj LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.68 on Friday, hitting $300.62. 1,305,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.06.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

