Dohj LLC Purchases Shares of 9,117 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

