Dohj LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,156. The company has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.64.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

