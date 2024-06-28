DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $12.54

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $13.17. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 2,902 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $638.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDI. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

