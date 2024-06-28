Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,100 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the May 31st total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,541.0 days.
Drax Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of DRXGF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.
Drax Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.