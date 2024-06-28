Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,054,100 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the May 31st total of 392,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,541.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DRXGF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. 387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

