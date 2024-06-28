Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of DLNG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.06. 4,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,167. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

