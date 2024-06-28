Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Shares Up 0.7%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.29. 38,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 80,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
