Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Shares Up 0.7%

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.29. 38,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 80,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.