eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.71.

eBay stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 604.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 541,384 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in eBay by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 873,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

