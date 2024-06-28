Edge Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,305,355. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

