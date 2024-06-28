Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 508 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 5,070,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,574,754. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

